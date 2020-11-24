One person in custody following homicide in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) - One person is dead and another is in custody in Chattanooga following a homicide.
Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup confirmed an arrest had been made before 4 p.m.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they wrapped up at the scene around 8 p.m. and left with a search warrant for the suspect’s home.
Sheriff Stradley added the suspect is wanted for another charge, but we’re not sure what that is yet.
He also said they believe the murder happened overnight.
Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup couldn’t go into detail on what happened yet as OSBI isn’t finished with the investigation but he did say he was confident they have the right person on custody.
The Medical Examiner and OSBI were on scene all afternoon... they were finally issued search warrants around 5:30 p.m. and began to process the crime scene, with the body still present.
While we don’t know how the victim died, we do know that he was found by a coworker who went to check his house when he didn’t show up for his shift.
Earlier this afternoon, Chief Stallcup said this about the young man killed.
”He was a good kid, Like I said it was very uncommon for him not to show up for work, or call and that’s what raised flags. Once the body was discovered everyone backed off and sectioned it off and called in OSBI so everything is on the up and up. This will be an open and shut case,” said Chief Stallcup.
Chief Stallcup said more information is expected in the coming days including the victim and suspects name, along with charges filed and a motive for the murder.
