UPDATE: suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Lawton, okla.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in an an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Pepper Tree apartments on November 19.
The suspect is 30-year-old Duane Scott Murray.
Police say Murray broke down the door, forcing his way into the apartment. He then made the female resident remove her clothing. The woman was able to safely escape the apartment.
Police responded to a 911 call and found Murray holding a gun. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for an hour before he pointed his weapon at them. They then fired and killed Murray.
No one else was injured in the shooting. The OSBI is still currently investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.