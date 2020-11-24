U.S. Department of Health and Human Services brings free COVID-19 testing to Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will bring free COVID-19 testing to Oklahoma between November 28 and December 19.
Pre-registration is required at their website.
Comanche County testing will be held at the Comanche County Health Department on Sunday, November 29 and the Great Plains Coliseum on Monday, November 30 both days from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening.
