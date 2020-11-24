Waurika police lead on pursuit by driver

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) -A driver lead Waurika police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.
It started around 2pm on Highway 70 and went into Cotton County.
Investigators say the driver went through a field while trying to avoid a spike strip and wrecked off a 30-foot ravine, landing upside down.
Deputies set up a perimeter but investigators say the driver was able to get out of the wreckage and run away.
Deputies were still looking for him at last check.
