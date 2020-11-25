Altus tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 in courthouses

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A new judicial order declared by Presiding Judge of the Altus Municipal Court, John M. Wampler in Jackson County aims at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the courthouses.
Under the order, rather than having people appear in court to contest traffic or municipal violations, the court will completely dismiss the violations once the fines are fully paid.
This only applies to violations that do not carry any jail time as a penalty.
People charged with a violation covered under the order will not need to appear in court in person, as long as a proper arrangement has been made with the Altus Municipal Court Clerk.
This order will go into effect at 12 am on November 25, and will stay in effect until further notice.
