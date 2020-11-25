First Alert Forecast: (11/25AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Overnight the threat for rain has moved well out of our viewing area. We’re dealing with clear skies to kick off this Hump Day. Before sunrise, temperatures will fall into the 30s for most of Texoma but a few low 40s are likely in counties towards the south and east. If you ask me, today is probably going the best weather day over the next seven. We’re looking at dry and sunny conditions with lighter winds. Highs will rise into low to mid 60s. The day will start off with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph before dropping to 5 to 10 out of the south by the late afternoon.
Thanksgiving Day is also trending dry and mostly sunny but winds will increase ahead of a passing cold front for late in the evening. Before the front a small gradual warm up into the low to mid 70s. Late Thursday night is trending dry for now with chances for rain looking best in southeast Oklahoma.
A closed low passing through Texoma by late this week will result in an increase in precipitation chances Friday night into Saturday. Aside from the rain chances, a much cooler airmass will follow.
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
