Oklahoma State Department of Health allowing asymptomatic COVID-positive health workers to keep working
By Tiffany Bechtel | November 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 11:05 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is allowing asymptomatic, but COVID-positive, health workers to keep working at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The Deputy commissioner of the OSDH says asymptomatic workers can only be used as a last resort, and only for short periods.

But the Oklahoma Nurses Association says even that limited option is too much. They say the recommendation is a “reckless” way to address the state’s staff shortage.

The OSDH reviewed the option after a number of care facilities raised concerned over their ability to continue providing care during the pandemic

