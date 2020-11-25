Oklahoma State Department of Health allowing asymptomatic COVID-positive health workers to keep working

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is allowing asymptomatic, but COVID-positive, health workers to keep working at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The Deputy commissioner of the OSDH says asymptomatic workers can only be used as a last resort, and only for short periods.
But the Oklahoma Nurses Association says even that limited option is too much. They say the recommendation is a “reckless” way to address the state’s staff shortage.
The OSDH reviewed the option after a number of care facilities raised concerned over their ability to continue providing care during the pandemic
