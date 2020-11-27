Lawton convenience store is robbed on Thanksgiving Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While many people were celebrating the Thanksgiving Day holiday, one Lawton convenience store faced a dangerous situation.
A convenience store on 11th St. was robbed at gun point on Thursday, just before 10:30.
In the surveillance video, you can see a man enter the store and bring a case of beer to the counter. He then exists the store, only to return a few minutes later.
He pulls a pistol out and points it in the face of the cashier, demanding all the money from the registers.
The man is given the cash from the registers and the clerk presses the panic button hidden behind the counter.
At this point, the suspect runs off. He has not been found.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.