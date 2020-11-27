Lawton Public Schools will not be going virtual

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools won’t be going virtual after the holiday season.
Superintendent Hime released a statement Friday that there has been no district-wide decision to go to virtual learning for LPS. Hime says that if there is an increase of COVID-19 positive cases or a staff shortage then going virtual will be decided on a school-by-school basis and will not impact the entire district.
LPS officials remain in contact with the Comanche County Health Department and Hime says schools are continuing to follow the mandates and regulations set out by the CCHD, CDC, and other state and federal regulations regarding COVID-19.
Students who have been in high risk situations or who have taken a COVID-19 test and have not received test results are asked to self-quarantine. Those who need to self-quarantine will not be counted absent as long as they notify their school administration and complete their assignments from home.
LPS classes will reconvene on Monday, November 30.
