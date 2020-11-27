Think Ability helps celebrate Christmas season with living decorations

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Think Ability in Duncan is doing something unique to help celebrate the Christmas season in a more environmentally conscious way this year. They’ve received a shipment of live Christmas trees!
Their Christmas trees have not been chopped down and still have their root system. Which means that after you use them this holiday season they can be replanted.
“We just had this great concept of planting not cutting a tree down but having an actual living tree that you could put in your home and then after Christmas add something to your landscape, so it’s like you giving your home a Christmas present too. So if you’re thinking or looking for a special piece or a high piece or something in your landscape and you think that Christmas would be great time to add that we will bring it over deliver it to you and then after Christmas we can make plans to help you plant that,” said Thinkability’s garden manager Sheila DeCarlo
Think Ability is also holding a poinsettia sale. The plants are just $20 and they’ll deliver a poinsettia anywhere in Stephens County next week. If you’re interested in either a Christmas tree or a poinsettia, you can reach Think Ability at 580-641-3309 to place an order. You can also keep up with their events on their Facebook page.
