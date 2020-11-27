Two injured in Duncan bike crash

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -
UPDATE 7:23PM
There’s been an update to the traffic accident that happened in Duncan at 3 pm Friday.
According to a Duncan Police Officer who was at the scene, a red 1998 F150 ran the red light at Highway 81 and Pine Ave., hitting the street bike.
There’s an update on the condition of the driver and passenger of the street bike as well. The officer says that the two are in stable condition now, but still in the hospital. The driver may have a broken leg and both possibly have internal injuries.
The driver of the truck has been cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.
ORIGINAL STORY
A traffic accident occurred in Duncan Friday afternoon.
A truck collided with a street bike at the intersection of highway 81 and Pine Ave.
The driver and passenger of the street bike were both transported to the hospital to have their injuries treated.
The driver of the truck was not in need of medical attention.
