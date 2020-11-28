What a chilly/ cold start to this Saturday morning. Unfortunately it’s not going to get much better today. Current temps just before the 7 AM hour are in the 30s to low 40s but when you factor in winds and the clear skies overnight... feel like temperatures are in the 20s to 30s. Rain showers are now just moving into our southwest counties and will spread towards the northeast as the morning continues. With temperatures close to freezing in some areas a few flurries mixed in are possible but this threat mainly for western Oklahoma. The overall thermal profile of the atmosphere will warm meaning today will consist of just rain. While instability is low, a few thunderstorms along the Red River are possible during the afternoon hours. Otherwise we’re looking at a cold and rainy day on tap with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast to north at 5 to 15mph.