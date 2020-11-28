LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
What a chilly/ cold start to this Saturday morning. Unfortunately it’s not going to get much better today. Current temps just before the 7 AM hour are in the 30s to low 40s but when you factor in winds and the clear skies overnight... feel like temperatures are in the 20s to 30s. Rain showers are now just moving into our southwest counties and will spread towards the northeast as the morning continues. With temperatures close to freezing in some areas a few flurries mixed in are possible but this threat mainly for western Oklahoma. The overall thermal profile of the atmosphere will warm meaning today will consist of just rain. While instability is low, a few thunderstorms along the Red River are possible during the afternoon hours. Otherwise we’re looking at a cold and rainy day on tap with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast to north at 5 to 15mph.
Light rain will stick around through Sunday morning but it won’t be a complete washout. Gradual clearing will take place tomorrow with rain ending by the late morning/ early afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be somewhat warmer. Most, if not all, will be in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies to start with seeing more sunshine by the late evening. A cold front is going to swing through Texoma during the evening, resulting is breezy northwest winds at 15 to 30mph.
Because of the cold front, Monday morning is going to be COLD. Air temperatures will drop into mid 20s with wind chill values even colder. Upper teens for most with scattered low 20s. High temperatures on Monday will drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s.
The overall weather pattern for next week is going to be much colder. Highs only in the 40s to 50s with overnight lows in the 20s with north/northwest winds. A day that I’m keeping a close eye on is next Thursday/ Friday. More details to come as newer model data/ trends come in.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
