One dead after ATV crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A 71-year-old man lost his life Friday night after an ATV accident in Grady County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, John Reed was traveling westbound on 1470 Road just before 5:30 p.m. when he lost control and was separated from the ATV.
Reed came to rest approximately 10 feet from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries by Rush Springs EMS.
Reed was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident
