Shoppers support small business during third annual Stop and Shop Local event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Third Annual Stop and Shop Local was Saturday in Lawton.
The event continues to grow every year but accommodations had to be made this year because of the pandemic.
The community came out to support small businesses in a big way at Southwest Oklahoma’s largest Small Business Saturday vendor fair.
Nearly 60 vendors - that’s more than ever - were there to sell items.
Three years ago, Kat Funaki helped found the event when she saw a need to shine a spotlight on local businesses because was a small business owner herself.
“Usually throughout the year, they pay vendor fees during big events and this is an opportunity that they have to set up for free and maybe earn a little cash before the holidays to help with whatever their family needs,” said Founder Kat Funaki.
She knows how hard it can be for vendors to get access to events so she wanted to create something that would help her neighbors in Lawton-Fort Sill.
Another event coordinator said with the pandemic affecting sales, some businesses are wondering if they can survive it which means it’s more important now than ever to shop local.
“Lawton-Fort Sill has always been great at supporting local but during the pandemic, it’s made it a lot harder. Instead of shopping online, we’re asking people to come out today for Small Business Saturday and do exactly what those missions are for, which is to support the local community,” said Alberto Rivas.
This year, the event was split into three different buildings at Cache Road Square to allow for social distancing between booths.
Vendors and customers were required to wear masks to keep everyone safe.
For one Eisenhower High School junior this was her first year participating as a vendor. She makes car air fresheners.
“I found them on Instagram and they were just a little bit too expensive for me so I decided to make my own,” Said Cheyanne Spriggs.
Even with the pandemic, Small Business Saturday turned out to be a success in Lawton.
And you can continue to support your local businesses that have websites on Cyber Monday in a couple days... it’s one of the biggest days of the year for online deals.
