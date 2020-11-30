Altus restricts access to city buildings

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Until further notice, access to City Hall and other city buildings will be limited.
Altus has decided to restrict access to it’s City Hall and other city buildings to the public due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the town.
Effective immediately outside access to these buildings will be limited. If you need to speak to a city employee, they’re asking that you call beforehand. Appointments can be made for in-person meetings.
Residents will still be able to use the drive-up window to pay their utility bills. Scheduled Municipal Court hearings and court appearances will not change.
The City Council meeting scheduled for December 1 at 6 pm will still be open to the public, but citizens are being asked to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings if they choose to attend
