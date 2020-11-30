Family of Duncan man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning wants to warn others

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man passed away and another was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The family of those men is now issuing a warning in hopes of saving the lives of others.
“Please, please check on your elderly. Check on your children who may not be aware. Check the batteries, make sure they have monitors, and take care of them. Please, take time to think about those you love, make sure this is eliminated as a possibility of losing one of them or all of them,” said Debbie Sanchez.
Sanchez says her brother-in-law passed away but thanks to the quick actions of a neighbor, his son, who was the other person in the house, was able to survive.
