Well today’s weather phrase of the day... bundle up! With yesterdays cold front, clear skies overnight and north winds, this Monday morning is starting off a cold/ chilly one. Current temperatures are just at or below freezing with feel like temperatures/ wind chill values in the teens. The good news is today is going to remain sunny and dry. High temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the low and mid 50s but factor in the winds and those feels like temperatures will only stay in the 40s all day. Speaking of winds, they will turn towards the southwest from the northwest late this afternoon. Overnight, expect clear skies with temperatures falling into the mid 20s again by Tuesday morning.
With south winds on tap for tomorrow, a small warm up will take place but it is going to be very short lived. Tomorrow is trending mild, dry and sunny. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s with south winds at 10 to 15mph.
A cold front will arrive late Tuesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s for Wednesday. Winds will also stay breezy out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
Now let’s talk about Wednesday night/ Thursday. I’m keeping a close eye on those two days for several reasons. With Tuesdays cold front it’ll bring cooler weather for the three days following it. With the cooler weather and overnight temperatures below freezing, some precipitation looks possible at this time. Overall moisture content does look to be limited but it looks like snow... yes snow... could fall. Chances for snow looks best for those north/ along I-40 with rain south. An inch or two could accumulate over northern areas of Oklahoma but model data are not in agreement on the exact location. Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team as newer model data continues to come in.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
