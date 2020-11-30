Gov. Stitt declares a day of prayer and fasting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt has declared a day of prayer and fasting.
On Thursday, December 3, Gov. Stitt is asking Oklahomans to participate in a day of statewide prayer and fasting in support of Oklahomans affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Stitt is also calling on churches and other houses of worship to continue practicing safety precautions for COVID-19 while taking care of those most affected by the pandemic.
“I believe our churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally and physically draining,” said Gov. Stitt. “It’s important that we continue to find safe ways to gather as we all do our part to protect our families, neighbors and communities from this virus.”
