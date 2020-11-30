How holiday shipping impacts delivery and packaging companies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cyber Monday is nearly over which means peak season officially begins for delivery companies and workers.
This time of year goes hand in hand with sending packages and because many of them revolve around holiday gifts, it’s important they arrive on time.
“If you do shopping early and you do plan to ship those to somebody, the earlier the better. It’s less expensive to send via ground service instead of next day air you can save 40 percent,” said UPS Store Owner Jim Landmark
For the postal service, an official said for them, peak deliveries really get busy in about 10 days.
“Customer service is expected to increase around December 7th. Between December 14th and the 21st is predicted to be the busiest for mailing shipping and delivery,” said Nicole Stobaugh USPS Customer Service Support.
Now this year has been a little different for delivery services, with online sales up across the board.
“We’ve actually seen a 20 percent increase,” said Landmark.
On time or not it’s also about getting them to you or the package destination safely, as porch piracy remains a big problem nationwide.
“We actually have mailbox services and package acceptance services. Sometimes people order and we actually receive their packages,” said Landmark.
USPS suggest using their ‘Inform Delivery’ service
“My inform delivery I’ll get an email every day, it will show images of the mail. It will also give the tracking numbers and when I’m expecting to see it,” said Stobaugh.
And it’s also about choosing the right packaging.. and making sure the labels are clearly written to make sure it gets where it needs to.
We are hearing about some scams related to packages you didn’t actually order. Both said to monitor your packages online and to ignore any messages you get that aren’t directly from the postal service you used.
And for porch pirates, beware as the state recently stiffened the penalties -- those caught doing it three or more times could face prison time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.