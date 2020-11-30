Marlow Christmas Parade to travel through neighborhoods, visit nursing homes Saturday

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The annual Marlow Christmas Parade was canceled this year because of the pandemic but, a few people decided the show must go on.
This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. a line of decorated cars will start blasting Christmas music and driving the streets of Marlow.
“People that are sick or are worried about getting sick can still stay in their cars, their kids don’t have to miss out on the Christmas spirit,” said Natalie Korn.
“Obviously with people in quarantine, people who are nervous about being outside and being around people, you can park your car along Highway 81 or any of the larger parking lots around here. Or you can just step outside your own house, as long as you’re on one of the numbered streets you’ll see us passing by,” said Trevor Pearson.
The parade will last roughly an hour, traveling down the numbered streets of Marlow with a few special stops.
“We plan to pass by every nursing home and rehabilitation center here in Marlow to give, especially the elderly who haven’t been able to go outside for a long time, an opportunity to go to the window and see something and be excited,” Pearson said.
“Including the elderly, including people who can’t get out of their homes, they can look out their windows or come out on the porch. There’s so many that can’t get out to the parade because of disabilities or other things like that,” Korn said.
If you want to join in on the fun, they are still looking for people to decorate their cars and join the parade.
“Anything safe. Keeping in mind that we’re going to have moving vehicles, Christmas lights, decorations, we want all street-legal vehicles,” Pearson said.
The organizers want to say thanks to the City of Marlow for helping get the event planned quickly, as well as the police and fire departments for helping escort the parade. You can learn more about the parade or sign up to join it here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.