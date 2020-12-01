Cameron plans to continue offering traditional, virtual formats

After Thanksgiving break, some schools announced that they’d be moving to an all virtual format, but Cameron President John McArthur says right now, the University has no plans to go all virtual.
“We chose to stay in school rather than going one hundred percent virtual because so many of our students are using our library as a place to study or our computer labs as a place for their Zoom classes because they don’t have internet at home,” he said.
McArthur said the campus community has done a good job of keeping cases to a minimum.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “I think our students and employees have been cautious, have continued to take the advice from health care professionals about masks and social distancing.”
And as students are preparing to take finals next week, he said it’s in the best interest of the students to continue with the same format they’re used to.
“We’ve tried to keep everything as predictable and reliable for our students just to keep their anxiety levels as low as we can for this last week of classes,” he said.
This year, the huge campus Christmas tree was put up without the annual tree lighting ceremony with carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookie decorating. Still, the community is invited to come out and see the tree in the Bentley Gardens.
“I think everybody’s ready to get back out,” he said, “but we know we need to wait until this pandemic ends before we do that.”
Cameron plans to have options for in-person and virtual classes for Spring 2021.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.