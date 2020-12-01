Chickasha police investigating double homicide, searching for person of interest

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Chickasha police are investigating a double homicide which happened overnight at an apartment complex in the town.
Police say officers responded to the Virginia Street Apartments on 9th Street around midnight on Tuesday morning.
Neighbors told police two small children ran to their apartment and said their mom was dead.
Officers found the victim, identified as Ashley Cannon, and her unborn daughter dead inside their apartment.
They say no arrests have been made but they are asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the death.
The man was seen driving an older model Chevrolet Tahoe.
The department say anyone with any information in the case should contact Detective Jewell at the Chickasha Police Department.
