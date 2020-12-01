City officials close all Lawton owned facilities to the public

- Necessary in-person meetings or contact will be carried out by appointment-only on a case-by-case basis in Utility Services (for new water accounts), as well as in Planning/License & Permits, Office of the City Clerk and Office of the Mayor & City Manager. If in-person meetings are approved to take place, temperature checks may be required for persons entering City facilities. Social distancing at a minimum of six feet will continue to be maintained and masks will be worn in accordance with City Code.