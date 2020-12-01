City officials close all Lawton owned facilities to the public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton says they will be closing all city owned facilities, with some exceptions, to the general public starting Wednesday.
Officials say virtual meetings will happen in the place of in-person meetings, except for those meetings required to be open to the public.
The city has released a list of details and exceptions to the decision which has been included below.
- Virtual meetings will take place in lieu of in-person meetings, with the exception of meetings that are required to be open to the public. Citizens affected by meetings already scheduled will be contacted by staff.
- Necessary in-person meetings or contact will be carried out by appointment-only on a case-by-case basis in Utility Services (for new water accounts), as well as in Planning/License & Permits, Office of the City Clerk and Office of the Mayor & City Manager. If in-person meetings are approved to take place, temperature checks may be required for persons entering City facilities. Social distancing at a minimum of six feet will continue to be maintained and masks will be worn in accordance with City Code.
- Indoor drop-offs in regard to bill payment or building plans will be allowed; baskets will be available in the lobby area of City Hall. Bill payment will also continue to be accepted through the payment drop-box on the west side of City Hall, and online.
- The City Hall Annex, to include Lawton Municipal Court, will be closed to the public. Citizens may call 580.581.3265 to make a payment or schedule a court date. Payments will also continue to be accepted online. Pending court dates will be continued.
- Indoor facilities of the Lawton Public Library will generally be open to the public by appointment only. Curbside services will be offered when possible. Members of the public permitted to enter either library may be required to have temperatures taken; masks will be worn in accordance with City Code.
- Retrievals and other services offered through the Division of Animal Welfare will be carried out by appointment only.
- Events involving rental agreements that have already been scheduled through third parties to take place at an indoor facility owned by the City will be allowed to take place if the event is streamed or pre-recorded; no live audiences will be permitted. All other indoor recreational classes, events or workshops, to include those hosted by the City of Lawton, are canceled. City-owned recreation centers are closed to the public.
The closure will remain in effect until repealed by city officials.
The story has been updated to change the starting date of the closure from Thursday to Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.