First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow
FAWD tomorrow for Kiowa, Greer, Harmon, and Caddo counties.
By Lexie Walker and Ken Johnson | December 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 3:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

Good Tuesday afternoon Texoma. The rest of this Tuesday will stay quiet, dry and mild. Overnight a cold front will pass over the region resulting in not only colder weather for Wednesday and Thursday but also the chance for a rain/ snow mix across portions of the viewing area. Below are the details:

With recent trends and latest model data, the First Alert Weather Team has decided to call tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day. Here are the details explaining why:

⚠️The FAWD only applies for the following counties in southwest Oklahoma: Kiowa, Greer, Harmon, and Caddo.

⚠️A winter weather advisory has been posted for Caddo & Washita where winter weather presents a hazard.

⚠️Areas in SWOK will likely see a rain/ snow mix while areas south of the Red River will see mainly rain.

⚠️The heaviest precipitation with this system will stay north of us, but parts of SWOK may see light accumulations of snow. Counties along I-40 could see higher amounts nearing 1-2 inches.

⚠️ The rain/snow mix looks to fall early in the morning and then again in the early afternoon.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

