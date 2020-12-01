First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday afternoon Texoma. The rest of this Tuesday will stay quiet, dry and mild. Overnight a cold front will pass over the region resulting in not only colder weather for Wednesday and Thursday but also the chance for a rain/ snow mix across portions of the viewing area. Below are the details:
With recent trends and latest model data, the First Alert Weather Team has decided to call tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day. Here are the details explaining why:
⚠️The FAWD only applies for the following counties in southwest Oklahoma: Kiowa, Greer, Harmon, and Caddo.
⚠️A winter weather advisory has been posted for Caddo & Washita where winter weather presents a hazard.
⚠️Areas in SWOK will likely see a rain/ snow mix while areas south of the Red River will see mainly rain.
⚠️The heaviest precipitation with this system will stay north of us, but parts of SWOK may see light accumulations of snow. Counties along I-40 could see higher amounts nearing 1-2 inches.
⚠️ The rain/snow mix looks to fall early in the morning and then again in the early afternoon.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
