A cold front will arrive later today and this will result in temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, if not colder. Now let’s talk about overnight/ Wednesday a bit more. With overnight lows falling below/ close to freezing and the chance for precipitation a few snow flurries are possible during the morning hours tomorrow. The higher chance will be our northeastern counties like Caddo & Grady but just note this will not be a high impact event. Comanche, Stephens, Washita & Kiowa could also see flurries mixed in. Higher snow accumulations will be well to our north, above the I-40 corridor. For those in north Texas expect just rain.