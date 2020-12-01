LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Another day, another morning with temperatures in the 20s but feeling even colder! Before heading out the door this morning the extra jacket/ layer are a must. With south winds on tap for today, a small warm up will take place but it is going to be very short lived. We’re trending mild, dry and sunny today with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds all day will be around 10 to 15mph out of the south with gusts into the low 20s.
A cold front will arrive later today and this will result in temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, if not colder. Now let’s talk about overnight/ Wednesday a bit more. With overnight lows falling below/ close to freezing and the chance for precipitation a few snow flurries are possible during the morning hours tomorrow. The higher chance will be our northeastern counties like Caddo & Grady but just note this will not be a high impact event. Comanche, Stephens, Washita & Kiowa could also see flurries mixed in. Higher snow accumulations will be well to our north, above the I-40 corridor. For those in north Texas expect just rain.
Snow will transition to rain for the morning hours and the chance for snow flurries returns during the early afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation is expected for southwest Oklahoma. Tomorrow will be a cold day. Highs in the low to mid 40s with breezy northwest winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated gusts higher.
For the remainder of the forecast Texoma will be squeezed between a trough to the east and a cutoff low aloft to the west. This will allow for rain/ snow chances to remain non existent and temperatures rising closer to our average for this time of year (57 degrees)
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
