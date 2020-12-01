Hungry Hearts collecting donations for Christmas baskets, stockings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is collecting donations for Christmas baskets and stockings.
Normally, the organization hosts a Christmas dinner to feed families in need and the homeless.
With the pandemic, that’s not possible this year, but they still want to help the community. They’re looking for Christmas foods like green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, turkey and ham for the baskets and stuffed animals, toys, puzzles and games for stockings for the kids.
Hungry Hearts founder Adriene Davis said it’s important to take care of each other during the holiday season.
“This year has just really been strange and unique all by itself with everything that’s been going on and right now people just need a little bit of help to relieve them of some stress or try to help them get a few gifts,” Davis said.
Apache Casino Hotel and Social Nutrition are drop-off sites for toy and canned food donations.
If you’d like to donate, you can message the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry Facebook page or call 580-704-9224 to make arrangements.
The Christmas baskets will be given out from 11 a.m. until noon on Dec. 18 at the Hungry Hearts building at 605 SW 11th Street until they’re gone.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.