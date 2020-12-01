Lawton man arrested for recklessly firing a gun

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a man they say recklessly fired a gun, endangering several people.
Police say Attillus Young the third fired a gun in his apartment.
Police traced the trajectory of the bullet and found it in an adjacent apartment, though nobody was shot.
He reportedly told officers that he was trying to shoot at an unknown person he says was outside his window.
He’s charged with felony discharging of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Police say Young had a prior felony conviction from 2019, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
His bond was set at $10,000.
