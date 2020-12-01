NAACP donates makes to local school district

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools received a large donation of masks today from Lawton’s NAACP Branch.
Members donated one-thousand cloth masks to the four middle schools.
They also provided 500 disposable masks that will be given to bus drivers for kids who get on a bus after forgetting to bring their mask with them.
“We have a big concern for our local community and especially our youth. It’s something to donate but donating gifts that are impactful is what we wanted to do. We felt that donating mask to the middle schools would be something that would impact and make a difference in the community,” NAACP Branch 6131 President Elect Will Scott said.
Scott said it was pure coincidence that they ended up donating the masks to LPS on Giving Tuesday.
