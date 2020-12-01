Several angels still available with Salvation Army Angel Tree deadline approaching

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The deadline for Lawton’s Salvation Army Angel Tree program is this Saturday and there are still several angels left on the tree.
Tuesday, there were nearly 50 angels still needing to be picked up. On each one is a list of toys and clothing items that a local kid wants for Christmas.
You can pick them up at the Walmart on Sheridan with Major Joanna Robinson saying the process to getting the items is extremely simple.
“Well what you do is you come and find an angel you would like to adopt. You talk to one of my sweet ladies at the tree, they will take your name and phone number. Then you can go shop and bring it back. It’s just nice to know you’ve helped a child in the community that would not have had a Christmas otherwise,” Robinson said.
If you have picked up an angel and have not yet returned it, the deadline to do so is this Saturday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.