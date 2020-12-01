Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge prepares for controlled hunts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be holding a controlled hunt to help with deer and elk population management.
The hunt is held with the cooperation of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and is an important tool to help fight overpopulation of deer and elk on The Refuge.
The Refuge will temporarily close portions of the public use area through the December 3 to conduct controlled hunts for elk.
Areas west of the Visitor Center to Headquarters will be closed.
All of the public use areas west of Headquarters and east of the Visitor Center will remain open to the public.
