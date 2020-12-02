Altus Air Force Base holds Christmas tree lighting ceremony

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Air Force Base will be holding a holiday event on Thursday evening.
They’ll be lighting a Christmas tree in at the Wings of Freedom Park. Santa and his reindeer will also be attending the events. And if you bring your letters to Santa, They’ll send them to the North Pole for you.
All the festivities will kick off at 5 pm on Thursday evening. If you’d like more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page.
