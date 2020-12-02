Cache Public Schools working to keep virtual learners on track with traditional ones

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Some studies are showing that virtual learning is affecting kids’ math skills in different ways.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tammie Reynolds for Cache Public Schools said they are putting in max efforts to ensure that virtual students are getting the same treatment as traditional students.
“For our virtual kids that are full-time virtual we are doing weekly tutoring sections. So based on like algebra tutoring might be every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and calculus maybe be on Friday afternoon or Thursday afternoons or whatever. We’ve set some very set tutoring times, and when you’re login in those tutoring times there is a teacher there with their book and they’re going through, and working some of those problems with them,” Reynolds said.
Dr. Reynolds said although they are using math programs such as ACT Academy and Imagine Math, it’s still not the same as learning traditionally.
“I think that we are getting as far and as deep as we have in the past. But like I said what’s really happening is we’ve really tried to out tools in the hands of teachers on how to compensate for that and how to focus on those basic skills and focus on some other areas and some remediation,” Reynolds said.
She said it’s not ideal but it is helping them make up for some of those deficiencies virtual learning is causing.
“There is no doubt that when students are virtual what really gets hard is are those high-level critical thinking skills. Like you don’t get those problems where you’re throwing out a problem to the class and they are really trying to think about it and bouncing ideas off of each other. That’s what kind of gets missed so hopefully when you’re in a traditional learning environment you’re getting to do that,” Reynolds said.
Dr. Reynolds said they will be able to tell the difference between the styles of learning when students are all back in the classroom together.
