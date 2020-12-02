Cameron University to put on COVID-19 related business forum

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will be putting on a business forum Thursday to discus Covid-19.
The forum is being hosted by by Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess, Jr. Business Research Center and is titled “COVID-19 and Our Community.”
They will be discussing the impact of the pandemic on our community.
You can attend in person for no cost in the McCasland Ballroom, but seating is going to be limited. You can also attend via zoom meeting for free.
If you plan on going in person social distancing and face masks are required.
If you want to attend via zoom email syeda@cameron.edu for a secure link.
The forum starts Thursday at 4pm in the afternoon.
