Duncan leaders clash about putting mask mandate on council agenda

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Nearly 750 people in Duncan are asking for a mandate to be voted on. The Ward 2 Councilwoman said with that many people asking, it’s a no brainer it should be brought to a vote.
“The medical professionals, who have come over and over to our meetings begging us to put it on the agenda. It should have never become political, and I believe as elected officials we have the right to vote on a mandate, it shouldn’t be up to one or two people what gets put on the agenda,” said Ward 2 Council Member Jennifer Smith.
Duncan’s Mayor said he’s heard medical professionals speaking at meetings.
“It’s been voiced already by the medical field that they want a mandate, but they don’t want penalties for not wearing a mask. Well when you do that it’s a proclamation,” said Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington.
He said it’s not on the council’s agenda for a few reasons, he said two council members have been vocal about a mandate and two have not with the fifth remaining quiet about their stance.
“The ordinance we already passed set aside that we would follow the governor’s mandate,” said Mayor Dennington.
Which is no masks required statewide, Mayor Dennington said this about a mandate in his city.
“I am just not in a favor of making people wear masks.”
But Councilwoman Smith says her feeling is the opposite.
“I believe that there should be a mandate.”
Some of that opinion comes from frustration she’s heard from community members, and some of the comments below the actual petition.
“It’s my job and the job of the Mayor and the rest of council to protect the health and the welfare of the community and I don’t believe we are doing that,” said Smith.
Another point of discussion... enforcement. Mayor Dennington said he’s not in favor of putting that on Police, Smith said as elected officials they would need to work through how they would make enforcement possible.
City Council is in session Tuesday, December 8th. There is an option for public comment at the end of every meeting but each speaker is limited to three minutes and no action can be taken following the debate.
