First Alert Forecast: (12/2PM)

We’re still seeing mainly light rain showers with some mixing across southwest Oklahoma this Wednesday afternoon. The system that is giving us the threat for winter weather is tracking just to the north of us... closer to the Kansas/ Oklahoma border. This has played a huge role in precipitation changes and totals for the rest of tonight. A rain/snow mix is still very likely between 6-11PM tonight. The higher threats will be for northern areas of Greer, Harmon and Kiowa counties. While I’m not calling this forecast a complete bust (yet).. I am noting it wasn’t as impactful as it could have been. With that being said snow totals will likely be from a dusting to an inch of snow with higher amounts towards the northwest in southwest Oklahoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder.