First Alert Forecast: (12/2PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re still seeing mainly light rain showers with some mixing across southwest Oklahoma this Wednesday afternoon. The system that is giving us the threat for winter weather is tracking just to the north of us... closer to the Kansas/ Oklahoma border. This has played a huge role in precipitation changes and totals for the rest of tonight. A rain/snow mix is still very likely between 6-11PM tonight. The higher threats will be for northern areas of Greer, Harmon and Kiowa counties. While I’m not calling this forecast a complete bust (yet).. I am noting it wasn’t as impactful as it could have been. With that being said snow totals will likely be from a dusting to an inch of snow with higher amounts towards the northwest in southwest Oklahoma. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder.
This low pressure system will continue to pull away from the area tomorrow with a rain/snow mix lingering into the morning. No accumulations are expected. Really after today, the overall weather pattern does a complete 180. Clouds will begin to clear and expect highs tomorrow only in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A warming trend will take place into the weekend and even early next week. High temperatures will return to near average with the weather pattern favoring dry and mostly sunny weather at least into the middle of next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
