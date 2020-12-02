LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Things currently are quiet and calm all across the viewing area but that will change as the day goes on. Snow is currently starting to fall in northwest Oklahoma and a system will push this threat south by the afternoon. With recent trends and latest model data, today has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day. Here are the details:
⚠️The FAWD only applies for the following counties in southwest Oklahoma: Kiowa, Greer, Harmon, and Caddo.
⚠️A winter weather advisory has been posted for Caddo, Washita and Beckham counties where winter weather presents a hazard.
⚠️Areas in SWOK will likely see a rain/ snow mix while areas south of the Red River will see mainly rain.
⚠️The heaviest precipitation with this system will stay north of us, but parts of SWOK may see light accumulations (a dusting) of snow. Counties along I-40 could see higher amounts nearing 1-2 inches.
⚠️ The rain/snow mix looks to fall early in the early afternoon through early Thursday.
⚠️ High temperatures are only looking to be in the upper 30s to low 40s in SWOK. North Texas will see 40s to 50s by the afternoon.
After today’s weather the rest of the forecast is trending quiet and dry with a gradual warm up expected to take place.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
