Fletcher Christmas Store collecting donations for rural families in need

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - Each year the Fletcher Christmas Store gives presents to more than 200 kids in rural communities, but they need your help to make it happen.
For the last decade, The Fletcher Christmas store has served families in need during the holiday season.
“The first year we started we had just moved and it was crazy with all the deposits and stuff like OK how are we going to do Christmas this year. But thanks to Penny and the Fletcher Toy Shop it was awesome, we were able to get our daughter gifts,” said Ashley Washington.
The store collects donations of toys and money, all of which is used to buy more toys. Parents are then able to come to the store and pick out toys to wrap and take home for the kids.
“It’s mainly for the rural area. We service Fletcher, Elgin, Sterling, Cement, Cyril, Apache and all the surrounding rural area. Lawton has a lot of programs, but we saw a need for service in the rural areas,” said Penny Hammonds, Director of the Fletcher Christmas Store.
The store serves kids up to the age of 18 with Hammonds saying they always are in need of toys for teenagers. This year in particular they expect to need more donations than ever.
“I am expecting to see more of a need this year because people are unemployed and it’s difficult for people this year. We’re also going to cut down on having as many family members come in to pick out gifts. Only one person per family can come and pick out the gifts. Before we’d let couples come in or two or three family members come in to pick out gifts. We’re having to cut that out because we’re trying to cut back on contact with people,” Hammonds said.
Hammonds said she and her daughter started the Christmas Store 10 years ago and served roughly 50 kids. Since then, several volunteers have helped the program continue to grow.
You can donate toys or sign up to receive the presents by calling Hammonds directly at (580) 678 - 0913.
