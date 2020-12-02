Ft Sill holds annual tree lighting ceremony

FT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill held its annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night.
This was the debut lighting event for the Post’s new Holiday Tree.
Not only did attendees of Tuesday’s ceremony get to enjoy the lighting, they were also treated to a performance from the 77th Army Band. The bad played holiday classics to get the crown in the holiday spirit.
Post officials were happy to hold the yearly event.
“I think normalcy is, sometimes, some of the best thing you can do to maintain that community. Everybody’s been kind of cooped up in their houses, we’ve been maximizing telework out there, so being able to get people out here, in the open, enjoy some of the festive music -- and we’ve got great weather tonight, breeze is a little low, so I think it’s a good time,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Burnley
Tuesday’s event was held on the Old Quadrangle, which gave people enough room to socially distance.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.