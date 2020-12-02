Lawton’s Central Mall hosts Cirque Italia

By Tiffany Bechtel | December 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 4:56 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The circus is coming to Lawton.

December 3 through 6, Cirque Italia will be performing in the Central Mall parking lot. Cirque Italia calls their shows “aquatic spectaculars” that are performed on a custom designed water stage. The theme for their upcoming show will be an epic pirate adventure.

You can purchase tickets " target=_blank>online or at the box office. You can also call 941-704-8572 for tickets.

Cirque Italia says they will be taking safety precautions against COVID-19. They’ll be adhering to capacity limits, social distancing, and strict sanitary measures. All audience members and employees will be required to wear masks.

