Multiple fire departments called to grassfire west of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several fire departments were called to battle a grassfire west of Lawton Tuesday night. Units from Pecan Creek, Cache, Indiahoma and Lawton were called to put out the flames.
Officials say the fire started burning around 6:45 pm along highway 62, just passed the 82nd st shopping center. The fire was put out by 8pm and clean up was underway shortly afterwards.
The fire burned about a quarter section of land, but no structures were threatened and nobody was hurt.
No word as to what started the fire.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.