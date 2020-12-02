Okla. USO receives donation from Military Order of the Purple Heart

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Military Order of the Purple Heart donated to USO today.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart is an organization made up of combat wounded veterans who have received The Purple Heart Medal. The MOPH says their most important mission is providing services to all veterans and their families
Similar to the MOPH, the USO center on Fort Sill Supports spouses, families, troop movements and all holiday events on post.
Although part of a congressional charter to support the Department of Defense, the USO Is a nonprofit and relies heavily on the patriotic generosity of individuals and local businesses to keep these morale boosting programs going.
The executive director said Wednesday’s donation was especially rewarding because it was from a veteran’s group that was touched by USO’s services during their time in the military.
USO’s mission is to strengthen the military by keeping them connected to family, home, and country.
