Oklahoma State Department of Health will hold press conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine
By Tiffany Bechtel | December 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 10:52 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health will be holding a press conference on Thursday.

They’ll be announcing information about the the arrival of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahoma. The first doses of the vaccine are supposed arrive next week.

They will also be discussing Phase 1 of the distribution plan for the vaccine. Phase 1 will ensure that the first doses are reserved for frontline healthcare workers.

