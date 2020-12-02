Oklahoma State Department of Health will hold press conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health will be holding a press conference on Thursday.
They’ll be announcing information about the the arrival of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Oklahoma. The first doses of the vaccine are supposed arrive next week.
They will also be discussing Phase 1 of the distribution plan for the vaccine. Phase 1 will ensure that the first doses are reserved for frontline healthcare workers.
