Three new deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 170 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 121 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 7,469 cases in Wichita County, with 2,685 of them still being active.
There have been 4,644 total recoveries, 36,998 negative tests and 140 deaths.
There are currently 2,596 patients recovering at home while 89 are in the hospital. 26 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,097 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 7,105 (80+), Case 6,835 (60 - 69), and Case 5,489 (60 - 69). There are 170 new cases, 89 hospitalizations, and 121 recoveries to report.
The Health District is aware the CDC released new guidelines and they are meeting with the Local Health Authority to review the recommendations. Once reviewed, any changes in the isolation and quarantine procedures will be released with the daily update and be available on the website at wichitafallstx.gov.
Hospitalizations = 89
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 6
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 17
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 2
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.