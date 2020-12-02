Trees for Troops spread Christmas cheer at Ft. Sill

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Trees for Troops program will be helping military families at Ft. Sill celebrate the Christmas spirit.
Three organizations, The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the Tree Growers Association, and Fed Ex Freight, have teamed up to provide real Christmas trees to soldiers and their families. The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation says this is made possible through donations, sponsorship, grants and lots of volunteers.
The trees will be given out December 12 starting at 7:30 am at Bldg. 3321 on Naylor Road and will go through 5pm. If there are any trees left, the distribution will continue December 13 as well.
As part of their COVID-19 safety procedures, volunteers will be filling out the check in sheet for families that show up. If you would like to check in beforehand, you can stop by Bldg. 3321 December 3-4 between 8 am and 4 pm to fill out the check-in sheet and save some time.
Trees are first-come-first-serve, with priority given to active duty families. If you’d like to know more, you can visit the Trees for Troops website
