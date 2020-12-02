United Way of Southwest Oklahoma raises over $10K on Giving Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday was a great day for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.
Tuesday was Giving Tuesday, an annual day focused on giving to nonprofits. The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma exceeded their goal for the day, collecting a total of $10,230. All of that money will stay right here in southwest Oklahoma.
“Seeing all of our community members step up and sent in little bits of money here. We had people who dropped $1,000 but we also had people sending in $5. That’s what it’s all about, the thing that gets me so excited is seeing so many community members give what they could,” said United Way Community Engagement Manager Frank Myers.
The United Way raised that money by holding a live telethon featuring interviews with the organizations that will receive the money and some of the people who donated the money.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.