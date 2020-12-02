Veterans Center doing things different this year for the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center isn’t doing angel tree or their closet wish list this year.
Instead, they are taking monetary donations that can be dropped off at the Veterans Center front desk.
They are not accepting physical donations because of the coronavirus.
They want to ensure that they are doing their part in slowing the spread.
“We don’t want for our community and supporters to feel obligated to do things for the veterans. Even though we know that they would but we don’t want for them to go out and do things that they haven’t been doing already because of COVID. So we want for everybody stay safe as best as possible,” Regional Director Marilyn Woods said.
Woods said if there are any businesses that would like to help take monetary donations, they can contact the center and ask to speak with her for further details.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.