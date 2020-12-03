Arts For All 2020 Gala to go virtual

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Arts For All Gala will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala, titled “The Show Must Go On,” will premiere Thursday evening at 7 pm on channel 5. It will also be on the Arts For All’s website and Facebook page at 9 pm. There’ll be an additional broadcast on Sunday night at 10:30 pm on channel 7.
There are great auction items to bid on online and all donations will go towards supporting the arts of Southwest Oklahoma. You can bid on items until Dec. 13 at 7 pm.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Arts for All office at 580-248-5384.
