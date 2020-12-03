Cameron won’t allow fans at basketball games in December

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University has announced changes to attendance policy for December basketball games.
President John McArthur said no fans or other guests will be allowed inside Aggie Gym for the games on December 11 and 12. The games against Midwestern State on Dec. 11 and 12 will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and then at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the women playing first and the men to follow.
“During the month of December 2020, there are currently two home basketball competitions scheduled to be held in the Aggie Gym,” McArthur said in a release. “To minimize health risks during the conclusion of the Fall 2020 semester including final examinations and to assure that our Aggie Gym operational health and safety plans work effectively for our student athletes, coaching staff, officials, athletic trainers, and visiting teams, no admittance to the Aggie Gym will be permitted for fans or other guests during these two scheduled competitions. This restriction applies to current students and employees as well.”
Two other Lone Star Conference schools have made the same decision and three others will not allow any fans for the entire 2020-2021 season.
If you want to watch the game you will be able to do so on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.
