Cameron won’t allow fans at basketball games in December

“During the month of December 2020, there are currently two home basketball competitions scheduled to be held in the Aggie Gym,” McArthur said in a release. “To minimize health risks during the conclusion of the Fall 2020 semester including final examinations and to assure that our Aggie Gym operational health and safety plans work effectively for our student athletes, coaching staff, officials, athletic trainers, and visiting teams, no admittance to the Aggie Gym will be permitted for fans or other guests during these two scheduled competitions. This restriction applies to current students and employees as well.”