A Day in the Life: Guns & Rockets Dining Facility

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -There are four dining facilities on Fort Sill, and in this A Day in the Life segment, 7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk visited the only Soldier run facility on post. She shows us what a typical day looks like when it comes to cooking for hundreds of the Army’s finest.
The soldiers who work at the Guns & Rockets Dining Facility on Fort Sill, serve soldiers breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the first shift starting bright and early at 0500, giving them plenty of time to prepare.
“Typically at home, you’re used to cooking for maybe your household size, maybe like 6 people,” said PFC Lameshia Harris, Culinary specialist. “Here, it could be like 300. Other places could be like 5 or 600. So that’s a lot of ground beef, a lot of chicken, that you’re not used to. The Army teaches you how to do that.”
They have a campus style cafeteria with different style cuisine bars.
“And we have a fuego bar,” said Sgt. Paulina Landers, the Admin NCOIC. “And those have been the same menus for the past few months. It just provides more variety for soldiers”
Culinary skills are something you can use the rest of your life, which is why private first class Lameshia Harris chose this career.
“It’s a lot of stuff that you could learn from culinary that you wouldn’t typically know at home,” said Harris. “Like the temperatures of the sink, like when you clean dishes it’s got to be a certain temperature. And food, you have to layer it a certain way. So there’s a lot of stuff that I actually learned that I wouldn’t have known.”
Sgt. Paulina Landers says the soldiers who work at the dining facility come from all different backgrounds. She believes culinary specialists are some of the most hardworking soldiers.
“We’re always up early and we’re always up late,” said Landers. “So just being together through those tough times, and just encouraging each other has been one of my favorite parts throughout my career as a culinary specialist.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.