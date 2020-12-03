A Day in the Life: 761st EOD Company

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -The 761st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company on Fort Sill takes care of any explosive hazard like grenades, bombs, or IED’s and renders them safe. In this A Day in the Life segment, 7 News anchor Makenzie Burk learned what it takes to be one the Army’s finest tactical and technical explosives experts.
It takes a years worth of schooling to become an EOD specialist Soldier. And then afterwards, there’s still more training.
“It may be just running mock up problems, or we may have demo ranges set up, practicing various techniques on how to dispose of either ordnance or IED’s,” said team member James Davis.
“You never stop learning,” said Team Leader Staff Sgt. Jimmy Warren. “There’s always something that comes out that you need to learn and continue to practice. People are always changing what they do, so we have to get better to be able to defeat whatever is put out in the world for us.”
But they don’t just cover Fort Sill. Warren says when they’re on call, they could respond to situations all across Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. They also have what’s called VIPs, or very important persons missions, that could take them all over the country to help protect people such as the President.
“It’s awesome,” said Warren. “Sometimes they’ll let you watch the speech or whatever. Most times it’s just cool to see the locations. Like hey I get to travel here for free and this is what I’m in charge of. It’s a lot of responsibility, and it never gets old. It’s exciting.”
Every day is different, and they never know where their next call could take them. Team member James Davis says the coolest part of his job, is simply getting to blow stuff up.
“At the end of the day we take the things that didn’t go boom the first time and we make them go boom in the way we want them to in a safe manner. It’s a very rewarding job,” said Davis. “We know we’re out here keeping people safe from the smallest grenade to the biggest bomb.”
Davis says a career in EOD is a great stepping stone to getting a job with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, or the Department of State in the future.
Tune in for our next A Day in the Life segment on the legal services office at Fort Sill.
